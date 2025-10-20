Devils Capture First Four-Game Win Streak in Three Years

The New Jersey Devils are off to their best start in nearly three years, opening the 2025–26 season with a 4–1 record.

After dropping their season opener to the Carolina Hurricanes, 6–3, on October 9, the Devils have rolled through four straight wins, their first such streak in 1,006 days. The run has included victories over both of last season’s Stanley Cup Final teams, signaling that this group may be ready to contend.

Recent Results:

Oct 11: Devils 5, Lightning 3

Oct 13: Devils 3, Blue Jackets 2

Oct 16: Devils 3, Panthers 1 (2025 Stanley Cup champions)

Oct 18: Devils 5, Oilers 3 (2025 Western Conference champions)

The early stretch has been defined by a balanced attack and sharp special-teams play. The Devils have struck twice shorthanded and found success on the power play, showcasing the chemistry of their new-look lineup. Offseason additions Arseny Gritsyuk and Connor Brown have fit in seamlessly, helping New Jersey generate depth scoring.

At the top of the lineup, Jack Hughes is helping to drive the offense. The 24-year-old scored twice and added an assist in Saturday’s 5–3 win over Edmonton, bringing his early-season totals to six points through five games.

Meanwhile, goaltender Jake Allen has stepped up in net while Jacob Markstrom recovers from a lower-body injury, posting a .934 save percentage across three appearances.

While the Devils have found ways to win, they’ve also faced challenges early in games, something head coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged to the media following the team’s latest victory.

“It’s part of the process. You want to start fast and get to your game right away, but the other team is trying to do the same thing,” Keefe said. “If it’s not going your way early, don’t panic or get consumed by the shot clock. Just trust the process. The best thing coming out of this stretch is the confidence this group has.”

Through five games, several Devils are already putting up strong numbers. Jesper Bratt leads the team with seven points, while Hughes and captain Nico Hischier each have six. Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer sit close behind with five apiece, and defenseman Luke Hughes has chipped in four.

Only five skaters remain without a point: Evgenii Dadonov (1 GP), Zack MacEwen (1 GP), Brian Halonen (3 GP), Jonas Siegenthaler (5 GP), and Paul Cotter (5 GP).

The Devils’ current streak marks their first four-game win streak since January 2023. As they aim to push it to five, the message is clear: consistency and confidence could make this season one to remember in Newark.