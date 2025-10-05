Devils Close Out Preseason: Standouts, Stats, and Storylines Ahead of Opening Night

The New Jersey Devils’ preseason has come to a close, and it’s time to look at the statistics and storylines that will carry the team into the 2025–26 regular season.

Preseason Summary

Record: 3-2-2

Game Results:

Sept. 21: Rangers 5, Devils 3

Sept. 23: Devils 6, Islanders 2

Sept. 26: Devils 4, Islanders 2

Sept. 28: Capitals 3 (SO), Devils 2

Sept. 28: Senators 2, Devils 0

Oct. 2: Devils 3, Rangers 1

Oct. 4: Flyers 4 (SO), Devils 3

New Jersey finished the preseason with a 3-2-2 record across seven games, testing different line combinations and giving prospects significant ice time.

Player Highlights

According to the preseason stats, two players appeared in a team-high five games: Arseny Gritsyuk and Luke Glendening.

Gritsyuk was one of the most impressive newcomers, tying for the team lead in points (4) with two goals and two assists in five games. The 24-year-old forward’s strong showing is a promising sign as he pushes for a regular roster spot.

The other two players who finished with four points were Simon Nemec and Jack Hughes.

Glendening contributed two points (1G, 1A), tying with eight other players on the roster.

Several players appeared in four games, including Simon Nemec, Paul Cotter, Brian Halonen, Ethan Edwards, and Juho Lammikko.

Between the Pipes

The Devils used five goaltenders during the preseason: Jacob Markstrom, Georgi Romanov, Nico Daws, Jake Allen, and Jakub Malek.

The most impressive showing came from Georgi Romanov, who posted a .953 save percentage across two appearances (98 minutes), allowing just two goals.

Standout Newcomer

While several players had notable performances, Arseny Gritsyuk emerged as the standout among the newcomers. His offensive instincts and ability to generate scoring chances made a strong impression on both the coaching staff and fans.

The team had several standout players; however, with limited openings, it is unclear who else will make the roster.

Projected Opening Night Lineups

With training camp and preseason wrapped up, the Devils now turn their focus to the regular season opener in Carolina on October 9.

Here’s how a few outlets project New Jersey’s opening night lineup:

PuckPedia Projection:

Dadonov – Hughes – Bratt

Meier – Hischier – Mercer

Palat – Glass – Brown

Cotter – Glendening – Gritsyuk

Siegenthaler – Hamilton

Hughes – Pesce

Dillon – Nemec

Markstrom

Allen

Daily Faceoff Projection:

Dadonov – Hughes – Bratt

Meier – Hischier – Mercer

Palat – Glass – Brown

Cotter – Lammikko – Gritsyuk

Siegenthaler – Hamilton

Hughes – Pesce

Dillon – Nemec

Markstrom

Allen

The only difference between the two is the fourth-line center position, which remains open for competition.

Final Notes

With Luke Hughes officially signed and all major offseason business complete, the Devils enter the regular season with their roster almost set and expectations high.

Next up: puck drop in Carolina, where the Devils will begin their 2025–26 campaign with eyes on a deep playoff run.