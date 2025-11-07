Devils Defenseman Leaves Game With Injury

The injuries continue to pile up for the New Jersey Devils.

In the second period of Thursday night's 4-3 overtime victory over the Montreal Canadiens, Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton exited the game with an undisclosed injury.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Hamilton will be evaluated tomorrow.

The 6-foot-6 blueliner has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 13 games this season, averaging 21 minutes of ice time per game. He joins fellow defensemen Brett Pesce (upper-body) and Johnathan Kovacevic (knee) who are sidelined with their own respective injuries.

On Wednesday evening, the Devils recalled veteran defenseman Colton White from Utica Comets of the American Hockey League and re-assigned youngster Seamus Casey to Utica.

