Devils Exciting Rookie Is Making Big Impact

The New Jersey Devils have had a solid start to the 2025-26 season. After defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets by a 3-2 final score in their most recent game on Oct. 13, the Devils now have a 2-1-0 record.

One player who has certainly been making an impact for the Devils early on during this season is rookie forward Arseny Gritsyuk.

Gritsyuk has been providing the Devils with solid offense due to his playmaking skills, as he has recorded three assists in three games thus far. This includes him recording two assists in the Devils' Oct. 11 matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning and one assist against the Blue Jackets.

The Devils are hoping that Gritsyuk will end up being a solid offensive contributor for them this season, and he has been just that early on. He also demonstrated his offensive skill this past season with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL, as he finished the year with 17 goals, 27 assists, and 44 points in 49 games.

It will now be very interesting to see how Gritsyuk builds on his solid start to the 2025-26 season with the Devils from here.