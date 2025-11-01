Devils Extend Markstrom, Locking Down Goaltending Stability

Before the clock struck midnight on Halloween, the New Jersey Devils had one more surprise in store: they announced a two-year, $6 million contract extension for goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

According to Pierre LeBrun, the negotiation process was thorough and balanced for both sides.

“On Markstrom’s extension with the Devils, it was a pretty extensive negotiation. The Markstrom camp at first wanted a certain amount of money spread out over more years. It was important for the Devils to limit it to two years. But the Devils were fine paying $6M a year for it. Good compromise.”

The Devils now find themselves in a strong position between the pipes for the foreseeable future. Not only is Markstrom secured through 2028, but the team also locked up another veteran netminder earlier this year.

On July 1, 2025, Jake Allen signed a five-year, $9 million contract with New Jersey at the start of free agency. The deal, which carries an average annual value of $1.8 million, keeps Allen with the club through 2030.

For at least the next two years, the Devils boast a reliable veteran tandem in Markstrom and Allen, a luxury in a league where many teams struggle to find even one consistent goaltender.

So far this season, Markstrom has appeared in four games, posting a .830 save percentage and two wins. He also missed several games due to a lower-body injury, during which Allen and Nico Daws stepped up to stabilize the crease.

Beyond their current tandem, the Devils have built a promising pipeline of young goaltenders. Nico Daws has already proven to be a dependable option when called up from the AHL’s Utica Comets, serving effectively as a third-string goaltender.

The organization also holds high expectations for Mikhail Yegorov, the 19-year-old goaltender from Boston University drafted 49th overall (second round) in 2024. Yegorov is entering his second NCAA season and could be NHL-ready within the next two years.

With Markstrom’s experience and leadership anchoring the room, the Devils have not only secured their short-term goaltending situation but have also laid the groundwork for a stable future in net.

For now, New Jersey has its goaltending tandem set through 2028, eliminating concerns of instability and giving the team a solid foundation to build upon.