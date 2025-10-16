Devils Facing Big Test Against Panthers

The New Jersey Devils are set to face off against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 16. The Devils’ goal will be to stay hot in this matchup, as they are entering this contest on a two-game winning streak.

The Devils put together a strong performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 11, as they defeated the Bolts by a 5-3 final score. They then followed that up by defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime by a 3-2 final score on Oct. 13.

Yet, there is no question that this contest against the Panthers is a big test for the Devils. The Panthers, of course, are reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champions and will be a big challenge for the Devils. While the Panthers are dealing with injury trouble, multiple of their stars are still healthy, so the Devils absolutely can not take them lightly.

The Devils are also dealing with their own injuries, as several of their players, including star goaltender Jacob Markstrom, are sidelined for this contest. Thus, the Devils will need to be on their A-game against the Panthers if they hope to secure two points.