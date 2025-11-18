Devils Fans Leave Negative Yelp Reviews on Chicago Restaurant

Jack Hughes will miss at least six weeks while recovering from an off-ice hand injury sustained at a team dinner. ​

Hughes sustained his hand injury on November 14th at the Chicago Cut Steakhouse during a team dinner. ​The forward was off to a hot start with ten goals and 20 points in 17 games. With his season now on pause due to injury, Hughes once again misses a chance to play a full season.

​In response to the injury, Devils fans have taken to leaving negative Yelp reviews on the restaurant, many referencing the incident involving Hughes. ​

Some examples of the messages are below. ​

“Dirty disgusting place. The food was sub par at best. The management here is pitiful. The servers suck. Shards of glass everywhere causing injury to members of my party. Place should be shut down 6-8 weeks as punishment for the incident that took place​awful place, awful steak, awful wine glasses i cut my hand and need surgery shut the place down for 6-8 weeks​."

"They hurt a hockey player (jack hughes). Severely injured his hand with glass. If you go there, watch out."

"​The Devils beat the Blackhawks and then the restaurant tried to cut off Jack Hughes' finger with a glass. Now he is out for two months. Do not reccomend this place. Let's go devils​."

"Great steak and unbelievable cutlery. My knife was so sharp it could slice through a finger if not careful. 10/10 would recommend”​

The steakhouse currently has a 3.8 rating, based on over 2,000 reviews. Notably, the last six reviews directly mention the Hughes incident. ​

The Devils will have to adjust as Hughes remains out of the lineup for an extended period. Despite this setback, the team managed a shootout win over the Washington Capitals, looking ahead to their next matchup even without the 24-year-old center. ​

While the Devils have left Chicago, the impact of the incident lingers, as fans continue to post their thoughts on the Chicago Cut Steakhouse's Yelp page.

