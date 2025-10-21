Devils Forward Looking To Snap Cold Streak

New Jersey Devils forward Paul Cotter has had a quiet start to the 2025-26 season for the Metropolian Division club. In five games so far on the year with the Devils, the 6-foot-2 forward is still looking to record his first point and has a minus-4 rating.

Yet, when looking at how Cotter performed this past season, there is clear reason to believe that he can get going offensively again. In 79 games during the 2024-25 campaign with the Devils, the winger scored a career-high 16 goals and recorded 22 points. With numbers like these, it is apparent that Cotter has the ability to provide solid secondary scoring when playing at his best.

If Cotter gets his offense going again, it would be good news for a Devils club looking to stay hot. Thus, he will undoubtedly be a player to keep a very close eye as the season continues.

While Cotter has yet to break the ice offensively, he is still making an impact with his physicality, as his impressive 15 hits in five games this campaign show.