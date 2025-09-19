Devils GM Gives an Injury Update

Training camp is underway for the New Jersey Devils, and general manager Tom Fitzgerald provided an update on defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic, who has been sidelined with a knee injury.

Kovacevic was hurt during the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season against the Carolina Hurricanes. He underwent knee surgery on May 8, and on July 2 the Devils announced he would miss part of the regular season. Ahead of camp, team reporter Amanda Stein confirmed that he would not participate.

Now, Fitzgerald has suggested the absence may last even longer.

“We might not see him before the New Year,” Fitzgerald told the media.

Kovacevic emerged as a reliable presence on the Devils’ blue line last season, appearing in 81 games and posting career highs with 16 assists and 17 points, along with one goal. He was acquired from the Canadiens on June 30, 2024. On March 7, 2025, the Devils signed him to a five-year, $20 million contract ($4 million AAV).

With his extended absence, younger players now have an opportunity to step into the lineup.

One of the top candidates is Simon Nemec, the second overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Nemec played 27 games last season, recording four points, and is eager to secure a full-time role. At 24 years old, he is viewed as a strong replacement option on the right side.

Another option is Seamus Casey, who impressed at the Devils’ Prospect Challenge. Drafted 46th overall in 2022, Casey made his NHL debut last season, appearing in 14 games and contributing four points. At just 21, he is still developing, but could be a viable candidate to fill the gap.

While the expectation was that the 28-year-old Kovacevic would miss the start of the season, Fitzgerald’s update suggests the vacancy on defense could be more long term. Fortunately for New Jersey, the organization has several promising young players ready to step up.