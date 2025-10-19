Devils Goaltender Is Impressing Right Now

During the off-season, the New Jersey Devils re-signed goaltender Jake Allen to a five-year, $9 million contract. Right now, the Devils' decision to bring back Allen is undoubtedly looking like a good one.

With Jacob Markstrom currently sidelined, Allen is stepping up nicely for the Devils. In three games so far on the year, Allen has recorded a 2-0-0 record, a 1.88 goals-against average, and a .934 save percentage. This includes him stopping 27 out of 30 shots against the Edmonton Oilers in his last appearance on Oct. 18, which resulted in New Jersey winning by a 5-3 final score.

If Allen continues to play like this as the season rolls, it would certainly help out the Devils tremendously. It will be interesting to see how Allen builds on his hot start from here, but right now, it is hard to be impressed with the 35-year-old goaltender's play.

In 31 games this past season for the Devils, Allen recorded a 13-16-1 record, a 2.66 goals-against average, and a .908 save percentage.