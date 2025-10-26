Devils Have Found a Solid Goaltending Roulette

The New Jersey Devils have found a solution to one of the NHL’s biggest challenges: goaltending.

While many teams struggle to find consistency and health in net, the Devils have three reliable goaltenders who have helped propel them to their second-longest winning streak in 13 years.

The Devils’ trio includes starter Jacob Markstrom, backup Jake Allen, and AHL call-up Nico Daws, who stands ready with the Utica Comets when needed.

Why It Works

Earlier this season, when Allen began cramping in his first game of the year, Markstrom stepped in for the third period and secured the win, though not without taking a few bumps. He was later placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

During his absence, Daws was called up and impressed, holding the Minnesota Wild to just one goal in a 4-1 Devils victory. He posted a .968 save percentage in that outing, while Allen has maintained a .932 save percentage through five games.

Allen led the team to its seventh straight win on Friday night, allowing just one goal in the first period while the Devils were shorthanded. In the second period, he didn’t face a single shot.

“Obviously, the team did so well in the second, I didn’t have to do anything for them,” Allen joked to The Hockey News’ Kristy Flannery.

The Devils outshot San Jose 13-0 in that period. Allen finished the game with 16 saves on 17 shots and spoke afterward about the team’s evolving mentality.

“Contending teams, consistent teams know how to win when you’re not your best,” Allen said to NHL.com. “It’s physically impossible to keep yourself in games when you’re not feeling the best. That’s a skill that takes time to learn. There’s going to be times where guys don’t feel good on the ice, but that’s when you simplify things and find ways to get it done. I think that just shows a lot of growth.”

Allen and Daws have held down the fort in Markstrom’s absence, but the veteran’s return appears imminent, as he was seen skating at practice Saturday morning.

With a healthy rotation, the Devils boast one of the league’s most dependable goaltending units. The looming question is what happens when Markstrom returns and Daws must clear waivers to rejoin the AHL.

If possible, the Devils should do everything they can to keep Daws within the organization. After all, just eight games into the season, the young goaltender has already proven his worth.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.