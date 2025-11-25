Devils’ Historic Home Streak Continues: Resilience Shines Without Jack Hughes

The New Jersey Devils are one of two teams in the entire NHL without a regulation home loss this season.

The Devils defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Monday night at the Prudential Center, a win that improved their overall record to 14-7-1, and 8-0-1 at home.

Meanwhile, the only other team without a regulation loss at home this season is the Colorado Avalanche, who are 8-0-2 at home.

For the Devils, this nine-game home streak without losing in regulation is tied for the second-best in the organization's history. The best was 10 games in 2016. If the team defeats the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night, they will tie for first.

Alongside this record-tying achievement, the Devils also celebrated their first regulation win since losing star forward Jack Hughes.

Previously, the team had been on a three-game losing streak, falling to the Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers, with their last win coming in a shootout against the Washington Capitals.

All of those games were played without Hughes, who remains out of the lineup with a hand injury sustained off-ice. He is expected to miss at least six weeks.

Despite recent offensive struggles, the Devils scored four goals against Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot.

Three Devils players stepped up offensively, with Nico Hiscier, Timo Meier, and Connor Brown each recording a goal and an assist.

Brown recently returned to the lineup after being sidelined with an upper-body injury that kept him out for seven games. He is now healthy and has played five games since his return, earning his first two points on Monday night. Brown’s total for the season is now eight points in 15 games played.

Another standout in the victory was goaltender Jacob Markstrom, making his first start since November 18 after seven days out and reclaiming his spot in net.

He had 35 saves on 38 shots and a .914 save percentage.

Most importantly, Markstrom stopped 13 shots in the third period alone, making several tough saves to keep the Devils in the lead.

This strong team performance was much needed, following a tough 6-3 loss to the Flyers on Saturday night.

With renewed momentum, the Devils now prepare to face the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

