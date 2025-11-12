Devils Host Three Make-A-Wish Kids for Special Practice and Game Day

Three Make-A-Wish kids joined the New Jersey Devils on November 7 for a special morning skate.

Natalie, Giovanni, and Darby hit the ice with the team and enjoyed exclusive access throughout the organization.

All three later attended the Devils’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, a dream come true for the lifelong hockey fans.

Natalie, one of the Make-A-Wish participants, shared her experience with NHL.com.

“Going out and practicing with the team was genuinely a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Natalie said. “It was so great. I still can’t believe that I actually went out there with them. They’re all such nice people.”

Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit organization that “grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses to provide them with hope, strength, and joy.”

Natalie also reflected on how the Devils played a role in her life, especially during her treatment.

“During chemo, we would watch hockey games and I was always rooting for the Devils,” she said. “I love the entire team. They’re all so nice.”

The three kids spent the day fully immersed in the Devils experience, having lunch with Devils alumni, visiting the team store, and sitting on the bench during warmups before Saturday’s game.

The day ended on a high note as the Devils defeated the Penguins 2–1 in a shootout, capping off an unforgettable experience for Natalie, Giovanni, and Darby.

