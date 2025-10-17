Devils Important Forward Is Having Excellent Start

The New Jersey Devils picked up a big 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Oct. 16. With this, the Devils now have a 3-1-0 record to start the season and have won each of their last three games.

Devils forward Timo Meier was a significant reason why the Devils picked up the victory, as the 29-year-old winger put together a strong performance for New Jersey.

Meier recorded an assist on Jack Hughes' game-tying power-play goal at the 5:48 mark of the second period. Then, Meier scored at the 6:23 mark of the third period to give the Devils a 2-1 lead. This would end up being the game-winner, so there is no question that Meier made a significant impact for the Devils against the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

With this clutch performance, Meier now has three goals, two assists, five points, and a plus-3 rating in four games so far this season. He also extended his point streak to three games, so there is no question that the star winger is feeling it right now.

It will now be interesting to see how Meier builds on his strong start to the season. If he keeps this kind of offense up, it will be huge for a Devils club looking to cement themselves as true contenders.