Devils' Jack Hughes Returns To Skating

Jack Hughes returned to skating this morning after being sidelined since November 15th with a non-hockey-related hand injury that required surgery following a 'freak accident.' ​

The New Jersey Devils held their morning skate at Prudential Center, where Hughes rejoined his teammates on the ice.​

After practice, head coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update on Hughes’ status.​

“He was out on the ice again today,” Keefe told NHL.com. “He is on schedule, but his return is still far enough away that they don’t even tell me specifics. I just know what he’s up to.”​

Hughes appears to be progressing well and moving closer to rejoining the lineup—a positive sign for the Devils.​

During Hughes’ absence, the team has struggled, losing five consecutive games.​

Hughes’ impact is undeniable. In 17 games this season, he has tallied 10 goals and 10 assists.​ The 2019 first-round pick is invaluable to the Devils, though he has battled injuries every season since being drafted. ​

In addition to Hughes’ return to practice, several other players were missing today. ​

Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Jesper Bratt were all absent from practice, taking maintenance days.​

Keefe spoke on the decision to give them the day off.

“Bratt and Meier both needed the day today, and we’ll see how they are the rest of the day and into tomorrow,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said to NHL.com. “We made the decision to give Nico a rest. Nico is good to go; we’ll just have to see how the other guys are tomorrow.”​

The Devils now prepare to take on the Ottawa Senators tomorrow. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

