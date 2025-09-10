Devils Legend Mourns Death of Ken Dryden

The ice hockey world mourned the death of Ken Dryden, Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender. Dryden not only won six Stanley Cups, but he was also on the call for the Miracle on Ice.

He passed away at age 78 after battling cancer. As one of the top goaltenders in NHL history, the hockey world paid tribute to the legend. One man in particular who shared a message was Devils legend Martin Brodeur.

In a post shared on multiple social media platforms, Brodeur wrote:

“I always looked up to Ken Dryden. He revolutionized the position & rose to the occasion in big moments. Beyond his greatness on the ice, he was a remarkable person, and the hockey community will miss him dearly. My condolences to the Dryden family. Photo by my dad, Denis Brodeur.”

Brodeur made history for the Devils and the NHL as one of the greatest goaltenders of all time. He won three Stanley Cups with the Devils, claimed the Vezina Trophy four times, and remains the all-time wins leader for goaltenders with 691 victories.

His message to Dryden shows just how profound Dryden’s impact was on the hockey world.

Other notable figures also released messages expressing their condolences. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on social media:

“Few Canadians have given more, or stood taller, for our country. Ken Dryden was Big Canada. And he was Best Canada. Rest in peace.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also shared a statement:

“From the moment Ken Dryden joined the Montreal Canadiens as a 23-year-old rookie in 1971, he made an immediate and lasting impact on the NHL, the Canadiens franchise, and the goaltending position. Ken’s love for his country was evident both on and off the ice.”

Not only did Dryden have an impact on the ice and in the broadcast booth, but he also stepped away from hockey in 1973 to work at a Toronto law firm, giving back to his community.

He played just eight seasons in the NHL before pursuing a different career path. In 397 starts, he earned 258 wins, ranking 63rd all time.

While Brodeur leads the list of all-time wins, the impact that Dryden had on his career — and on the hockey community as a whole - cannot be ignored as the sport mourns a legend.