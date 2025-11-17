DEVILS NOTEBOOK: Edwards Joins Team, Injury Updates & More

After winning two games on the road, the New Jersey Devils returned to RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House for an 11:30 a.m. practice on Monday.
Let's break down all the news and notes coming out of Newark as the team departs for Tampa, Florida, to continue their five-game road trip.
Arseny Gritsyuk - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier - Dawson Mercer - Connor Brown
Ondrej Palat - Juho Lammikko - Stefan Noesen
Shane Lachance - Luke Glendening - Paul Cotter
Jonas Siegenthaler - Simon Nemec
Ethan Edwards - Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski - Dougie Hamilton
Jacob Markstrom | Jake Allen
Extras: Evgenii Dadonov, Colton White, Nathan Légaré
The Devils' injury list is quite extensive, as it includes Jack Hughes (hand), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Cody Glass (undisclosed), Dougie Hamilton (undisclosed), Connor Brown (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (upper-body), Evgenii Dadonov (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), and Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed).
Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided the following updates.
Ahead of practice, the organization announced that they recalled defenseman Ethan Edwards (23) from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. In a corresponding move, forward Cody Glass (upper-body) was placed on Injured Reserve retroactively to Nov. 12.
On Nov. 8, Comets head coach Ryan Parent told The Hockey News that Edwards was averaging over 20 minutes a night, playing in all situations.
"He has been adjusting to the game," he said. "Trying to feel it out to find how he can be as effective as he can as a player at the next level. I thought he has been doing a great job."
"Just finding my pro game and solidifying my defense-first mentality,” Edwards said after practice.
The Devils will play the Lightning on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
