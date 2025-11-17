DEVILS NOTEBOOK: Edwards Joins Team, Injury Updates & More

After winning two games on the road, the New Jersey Devils returned to RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House for an 11:30 a.m. practice on Monday.

Let's break down all the news and notes coming out of Newark as the team departs for Tampa, Florida, to continue their five-game road trip.

Forward Lines & Defensive Pairs

Arseny Gritsyuk - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier - Dawson Mercer - Connor Brown

Ondrej Palat - Juho Lammikko - Stefan Noesen

Shane Lachance - Luke Glendening - Paul Cotter

Jonas Siegenthaler - Simon Nemec

Ethan Edwards - Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski - Dougie Hamilton

Jacob Markstrom | Jake Allen

Extras: Evgenii Dadonov, Colton White, Nathan Légaré

Injury Updates

The Devils' injury list is quite extensive, as it includes Jack Hughes (hand), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Cody Glass (undisclosed), Dougie Hamilton (undisclosed), Connor Brown (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (upper-body), Evgenii Dadonov (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), and Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed).

Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided the following updates.

Defenseman Brenden Dillon momentarily left the Devils' most recent game against the Washington Capitals, but returned to play and finished the game. He skated earlier this morning on his own but was held out of practice for precautionary reasons. He did travel with the team and is expected to play tomorrow against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

As expected, Hamilton and Brown rejoined their team and were full particpants at practice. Both are on the team's three-game road trip.

One surprise was seeing Dadonov on the ice, with Keefe saying, "He was a bit of an unexpected participant today. While we were away last week, he just continued to get better and better, and get to the point where he was comfortable skating today, and got through the skate well. He is going to come along as well, given that it is a three-game trip. He is a possibility as we get going."

Ethan Edwards Arrives In New Jersey

Ahead of practice, the organization announced that they recalled defenseman Ethan Edwards (23) from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. In a corresponding move, forward Cody Glass (upper-body) was placed on Injured Reserve retroactively to Nov. 12.

On Nov. 8, Comets head coach Ryan Parent told The Hockey News that Edwards was averaging over 20 minutes a night, playing in all situations.

"He has been adjusting to the game," he said. "Trying to feel it out to find how he can be as effective as he can as a player at the next level. I thought he has been doing a great job."

"Just finding my pro game and solidifying my defense-first mentality,” Edwards said after practice.

The Devils will play the Lightning on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.