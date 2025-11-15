Exciting Devils Prospect To Make NHL Debut Against Capitals

One of the New Jersey Devils' most exciting prospects will make his NHL debut on Saturday night against Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

After receiving his first NHL call-up, 22-year-old Shane Lachance will draw into New Jersey's lineup with injuries to forwards Jack Hughes (non-hockey hand injury) and Cody Glass (upper-body injury).

During his pregame media availability, Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Lachance would play via NJD.TV.

Lachance, who spent the beginning of the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Utica Comets, will have familiarity with his teammates, as Nathan Légaré and Colton White are also with the Devils due to the influx of injuries to New Jersey's roster.

Before the team's road trip, White provided insight into Lachance and what he has brought to the ice and to the Comets' locker room.

"He is a phenomenal guy off the ice," White said. "He is really great to be around, and has a great work ethic. On the ice, he does all the little things really well. He works really hard. Good defensively. Good offensively. Good at possessing the puck down low and being a good net front presence.

"You can tell why he was the captain at BU at such a young age," White continued. "Being a young guy and asserting yourself that way, it takes a long time to do that usually, but he seems to do it right away. A special player, for sure."

Through 11 games with the Comets, Lachance has one assist and two penalty minutes. On April 16, 2025, he signed a two-year, entry-level contract that began with the 2025-26 season.

Puck drop between the Devils and Capitals is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on MSGSN and can be streamed on Gotham Sports.

