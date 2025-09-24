Devils Off-Ice Personality Winning Over Fanbase

There have been several stories written about Arseny Gritsyuk this preseason. As the New Jersey Devils’ most anticipated prospect, it makes sense. From his strong offensive showing in the first preseason game to his work ethic in practice, the 24-year-old Russian has gained plenty of attention.

But his name is also making the rounds for another reason: his social media.

Now, he’s not the next Nikita Popugayev. Gritsyuk isn’t planning to ditch the Devils for a career as an influencer, so no need to panic there. Still, his posts have gained traction, drawing positive attention as the young forward looks to secure a spot on the Devils roster.

Gritsyuk has taken to Telegram, a platform described as:

“A free, cloud-based instant messaging app that allows users to send messages, photos, videos, and large files, join large groups, and subscribe to channels for news and content.”

He posts in Russian, sharing his thoughts as he begins his NHL journey.

When he traveled from Russia to North America in September, he documented the three-leg trip online. Since then, he has kept fans updated throughout training camp. On September 18, ahead of Day 1, he posted a selfie with the caption:

“Off to my first training session 👍 I'll tell you how it went a little later 🤙”

Later that day, he followed up:

“Today I skated with Cotter and Lammikko ))) The first ice was tough, we ran and caught our breath. Tomorrow is a new day and new exercises, we'll see how it goes 👍 For now, I'm going home to rest 😉 Hello everyone, and have a nice evening 🤙”

On September 20, before his first NHL preseason game, he shared:

“I'm reporting to you that I skated on a line with Cotter and Glass today, and of course, me too. Tomorrow we play the Rangers at 1 p.m.; it's exciting to test my skills against other teams! Now, as usual, we're heading home and relaxing. Thank goodness, no cooking today 😂 Have a good evening everyone! A hug and a warm welcome 👋”

After the game, he reflected:

“So, I have to share my impressions ))) To say it was hard is an understatement 😂 Yes, it really was very hard + I was a little nervous, but from the second period onwards I seemed to feel more confident. And the scoring started, the 1+1 looks great, and I'm happy with that, but starting with a loss, even in preseason, is still unpleasant. Now I have time to rest, analyze what happened today, and prepare for the future 🤙 Thank you all so much for your support))) Hugs and raises”

Ahead of last night’s win against the New York Islanders, he wrote:

“Getting ready for the Islanders game tonight at 7:00 ))) I'm playing on the 4th line with Lammikko and Halonen today! It's a little easier emotionally, but I'm still a little nervous. I hope it'll all be better after I get some sleep 😉 I gave everyone a big hug and a lift 🙃”

Following the 6–2 victory, he posted again:

“Good afternoon everyone, I'm already going to bed ))) Today we played our second preseason game against the Islanders and won 6-2. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to score, but I had good efficiency and played for the team 😂💪 Today I certainly felt better and calmer 😇 We'll work on finishing, and now I'm off to bed 🤙 I gave everyone a big hug 😂”

These posts don’t just add a lighthearted note to training camp; they give fans a direct line into his experience as he pushes for a roster spot.

His personality shines through, consistently optimistic and engaging, and it’s winning people over quickly. With his play on the ice and his approachable off-ice presence, Gritsyuk is setting himself up to become a fan favorite for the New Jersey Devils.