Devils Open Training Camp Without Luke Hughes

The New Jersey Devils opened training camp on Wednesday, with players hitting the ice for the first time on Thursday. However, several key names were missing from the lineup due to injuries and ongoing contract negotiations.

One notable absence is defenseman Luke Hughes, who has yet to sign a new deal with the organization. While his contract was expected to be finalized before camp, negotiations have taken longer than anticipated. General manager Tom Fitzgerald previously stated that signing Hughes was his top offseason priority, but the two sides have not yet reached an agreement.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, Fitzgerald addressed the situation:

“This is part of the process. We’re grinding through this together and presenting both sides’ stories and where we want to go with this, respecting each other’s opinions. Unfortunately, we’re disappointed he’s not here. I know he’s disappointed he’s not here. I was texting with him [Wednesday], knowing that we will get through this at some point. We just don’t know when that point is.”

Fitzgerald emphasized that there is no concern about whether the deal will get done, only when.

“We will be signing him,” Fitzgerald added. “I said it earlier … the top priority is signing Luke Hughes to a long-term deal. That’s our goal. It hasn’t changed.”

As negotiations continue, reports have surfaced with differing information about the potential contract. Regardless of the length, time is running short. The Devils will need to finalize Hughes’ contract before the regular season begins on October 6.