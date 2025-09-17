Devils Open Training Camp Without Luke Hughes Under Contract

Today marks the official start of the New Jersey Devils’ 2025–26 training camp, with players lacing up their skates and hitting the ice together for the first time this season. Well, almost all of them. Luke Hughes remains unsigned.

The 22-year-old defenseman was expected to finalize a deal this offseason, but no agreement has been reached. General manager Tom Fitzgerald had called re-signing Hughes his “number one priority,” yet the two sides enter camp without a contract in place.

According to NJ.com’s Ryan Novozenski, the holdup centers on the length of the contract. Hughes reportedly sought a five-year deal, which would line up the expiration of his rights with his brother Jack’s contract. The Devils, however, preferred either a three-year bridge deal or an eight-year long-term commitment.

On TSN’s Insider Trading yesterday, Pierre LeBrun reported that Hughes’ deal is now expected to be “long-term” as negotiations near an agreement.

But what does “long-term” really mean? In hockey, the label typically applies to contracts of five years or more. While not directly relevant, U.S. government contracting regulations define “long-term” as anything exceeding five years. By NHL standards, that threshold holds true as well.

Does this suggest Hughes has agreed to an eight-year extension, as the Devils reportedly wanted? That remains unclear. Still, the latest reports indicate progress and reassurance for Devils fans.

The negotiations also raise another question: if Luke commits to a true long-term deal, does it increase the chances of Quinn Hughes eventually joining his brothers in New Jersey? Quinn, under contract with Vancouver until 2027, has long been linked to speculation about a Hughes family reunion. Jack’s deal runs three years beyond Quinn’s, keeping him in New Jersey through 2030. If Luke signs for similar term, the brothers’ window to unite grows more realistic.

It’s no secret the Hughes brothers want to play together. And if Luke locks in on a long-term extension, the possibility of all three suiting up for the Devils one day becomes less far-fetched.

For now, the clock is ticking. With opening night on October 6, New Jersey has just weeks to put pen to paper. The latest updates suggest it may only be a matter of time.