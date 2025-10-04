Devils Place Newest Forward & 4 Others On Waivers

According to PuckPedia, the New Jersey Devils have placed Zack MacEwen, Thomas Bordeleau, Angus Crookshank, Brian Halonen, and Colton White on waivers.

MacEwen was just acquired by the Devils from the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 3 and has now quickly been put on waivers. In 21 games this past season with the Senators, he recorded two goals, one assist, and 49 hits.

Bordeleau was acquired by the Devils from the San Jose Sharks during the off-season. In 59 games last season with the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL, he posted 14 goals, 38 points, and a minus-3 rating. He also had zero points in one game for the Sharks in 2024-25.

Crookshank was signed by the Devils this summer as well. In 62 AHL games last season with the Belleville Senators, he recorded 22 goals and 40 points. He also had one assist in eight games with the Ottawa Senators last season.

Halonen played in two games last season for New Jersey, where he had zero points, one block, and two hits. Down in the AHL with the Utica Comets in 2024-25, he posted 27 goals and 40 points in 62 games.

As for White, he posted four goals, 17 assists, 21 points, and a plus-1 rating in 61 games last season with the Comets.