Devils Prospect Arseni Gritsyuk Eyes Calder Trophy, Playoff Run

Arseni Gritsyuk is ready for his first season as a New Jersey Devil.

The 24-year-old announced on social media that he was heading to New Jersey to compete for a spot in the Devils’ lineup.

After signing with the Devils in May, Gritsyuk has been one of the franchise’s most anticipated prospects.

In a recent interview with TASS, a Russian media outlet, he shared his expectations for the upcoming season.

“I can’t make any predictions, but I have a score target that I’ve set for myself. To achieve it, I will, of course, have to work hard. But I am not going there to relax, so we will work.”

The 6-foot winger is projected to make an early impact. While he will need to adjust to the North American style of play, his numbers from past seasons suggest he has the potential to be a strong contributor.

When asked if he would fight for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s rookie of the year, Gritsyuk gave a direct answer:

“Well, why go then? I’m not going there as a spectator.”

It’s clear Gritsyuk is coming to New Jersey to win. He’s fresh off a strong season with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), where he tallied 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 49 games.

Over the past five seasons, Gritsyuk has ranked among SKA’s top five players in points, goals, and assists.

His skill will be on display during the Devils' training camp as he battles for a roster spot. But he has another goal in mind as well, helping the Devils make a deep playoff run. After being eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year, the team is looking for redemption.

When asked about joining the organization, Gritsyuk explained his mindset:

“Well, how can you keep track of what their ceiling is? There will be a different team there now, different guys have arrived, so I can’t say that we will have exactly the same goals,” Gritsyuk told TASS. “First of all, I’m going there to show myself, to help the team and, of course, to set the highest goals for myself. Because every hockey player has a dream of winning the Stanley Cup, to touch it. Therefore, we need to set the highest goals for each season.”

Gritsyuk is expected to arrive in Newark any day now, and Devils fans can begin to get excited about his first NHL season.