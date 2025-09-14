Devils Prospect Trio Posts Three Points Each in Blowout Victory

Three New Jersey Devils prospects put up three points each in the team’s opening game of the Prospect Challenge. The group had first reported to Newark for medicals before traveling to Buffalo, where they began competing against other NHL rookie squads.

The Devils opened the tournament with an emphatic 8–2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The margin was especially impressive considering the Blue Jackets’ roster included several players with prior experience playing together. By comparison, many Devils prospects were skating alongside each other for the first time.

The Sabres’ Prospect Challenge roster, for example, featured 26 players, 15 of whom had played for Rochester in the AHL last season. That included 10 forwards, three defensemen, and two goaltenders with professional experience. Despite that advantage, the Devils’ mix of prospects was able to dominate.

Three players in particular stood out: Nathan Lecompte, Mikael Diotte, and Tag Bertuzzi, each finishing the night with three points.

Mikael Diotte scored two goals and added an assist. Returning from an injury that sidelined him last season, Diotte wasted no time making an impact.

Tag Bertuzzi, the 24-year-old forward with a strong hockey lineage, notched three assists and consistently generated offense.

Nathan Lecompte, an 18-year-old who spent the past two seasons with the QMJHL’s Chicoutimi Saguenéens, had two goals and one assist.

The Devils’ ability to gel so quickly despite their varied backgrounds highlighted the strength of their prospect pool.

After the game, Columbus head coach Trent Vogelhuber acknowledged his team’s mistakes but praised the effort:

“I think we came out really excited and maybe a little overzealous and gave up some odd-man rushes, but they battled hard. There are a lot of ways we’ll be able to simplify the game and be way better, but a good push from a lot of guys. It’s step one here for a lot of players coming out of summer, so there are areas to improve, and we’re looking forward to the next one.”

The Devils carried their momentum into their next matchup, defeating the host Buffalo Sabres. This afternoon, they’ll close out the Prospect Challenge against the Boston Bruins before heading back to Newark for the start of full training camp.