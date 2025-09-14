Devils Prospects Eye Sweep in Final Prospect Challenge Matchup vs. Bruins

The New Jersey Devils’ prospects will play their final game of the Prospect Challenge today at noon. The team has been in Buffalo, New York, since September 10, competing against other NHL rookie squads.

The Devils have gone undefeated in their first two games, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 8–2 and the Buffalo Sabres 4–2. Their strong showing has highlighted several players to watch heading into full training camp, which begins September 17.

Today’s matchup against the Boston Bruins offers the Devils a chance to sweep the tournament. Two players, Shane Lachance and Seamus Casey, will be healthy scratches as they prepare for the official start of camp in three days.

Even without them, there will be plenty of names to watch. Nathan Lecomte currently leads the team with four points, while Mikael Diotte, Tag Bertuzzi, and Lachance each have three. The eight-goal outburst on September 12 padded the stats for several of these players, helping them make their mark.

Boston, meanwhile, dropped its first game of the tournament 2–1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins prospects and will look to spoil New Jersey’s perfect run. The Devils’ official roster has yet to be released, but team reporter Amanda Stein shared her projected lineup on X yesterday.

Following the tournament, the Devils will return to Newark for the start of preseason. Among those set to join camp is Arseni Gritsyuk, the highly anticipated rookie who will have his first chance to prove himself in North America this week.

For now, the Prospect Challenge isn’t over. Puck drop is less than an hour away, and fans can stream the game live on the Devils’ official website as the team’s future stars chase a tournament sweep.