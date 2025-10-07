Devils PTO Forward Signs With Different Team

Kevin Rooney was on a professional tryout (PTO) with the New Jersey Devils this training camp. However, the 32-year-old forward has now landed a contract for the season from another club.

The Utah Mammoth have announced that they have signed Rooney to a one-year, two-way contract. At the NHL level with the Mammoth, Rooney will carry a $775,000 cap hit.

Rooney will now give the Mammoth another veteran forward to add to their depth. This is not bad a thing for the Mammoth, and it will be interesting to see what kind of season Rooney has in 2025-26 from here.

Rooney appeared in 70 games this past season with the Calgary Flames, where he recorded five goals, 10 points, 14 penalty minutes, and a minus-6 rating. This was after he had three goals and one assist in 33 games with the Flames during the 2023-24 season.

Rooney spent the first four seasons of his NHL career with the Devils from 2016-17 to 2019-20. In 95 games with the Metropoltian Division club over that span, he posted 10 goals, nine assists, !9 points, 39 penalty minutes, and 147 hits.