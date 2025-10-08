Devils PTO Goalie Signs With Different Team

Goaltender Georgi Romanov was one of the multiple players the New Jersey Devils had at their training camp on a professional tryout (PTO). However, he has now landed a contract for the season with another team.

The St. Louis Blues have announced that they have signed Romanov to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2025-26 season. In addition, the Blues have placed Romanov on waivers in order to send him down to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Blues signing Romanov comes shortly after they lost goaltender Colten Ellis to the Buffalo Sabres on waivers. As a result of this, the Blues needed more goalie depth, and they added just that by signing Romanov.

Romanov spent this past season with the San Jose Sharks organization. In eight games with the Sharks in 2024-25, the 25-year-old goaltender recorded a 0-6-0 record, a .877 save percentage, and a 3.89 goals-against average. He spent the majority of this past season down in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda, however, where he posted an 11-6-3 record, a 3.10 goals-against average, and a .905 save percentage.