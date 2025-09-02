Devils Ranked 12th in NHL Prospect Pipeline: A Closer Look at the Future

The Athletic ranked all 32 NHL prospect pipelines, placing the New Jersey Devils 12th overall.

The Devils trailed behind: 11. Detroit Red Wings 10. Nashville Predators 9. New York Islanders 8. Columbus Blue Jackets 7. Philadelphia Flyers 6. Seattle Kraken 5. Montreal Canadiens 4. Anaheim Ducks 3. Utah Mammoth 2. Chicago Blackhawks 1. San Jose Sharks.

Despite that, the Devils boast a strong group of prospects, several of whom are expected to make an impact this season.

First up is Anton Silayev, the defenseman selected 10th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. He spent last season in the KHL with Torpedo, recording 12 points in 63 games.

Next is Arseniy Gritsyuk, one of the most anticipated players in training camp. After several years in the KHL, the 2019 fifth-round pick (129th overall) has come to North America and is ready to push for an NHL role. The forward is expected to be a valuable addition to the Devils.

Lenni Hämeenaho, a 20-year-old forward, is another name to watch. Drafted 58th overall in 2023, he has spent most of his career in Finland. While he will appear at training camp, the Devils are unlikely to rush him, preferring to give him more time to develop if needed.

On defense, Seamus Casey split last season between New Jersey and Utica. He logged 14 NHL games and 20 with the AHL’s Comets, and now looks to secure a more permanent spot with the team.

From Boston University come two additional prospects: Shane Lachance and Mikhail Yegorov.

Lachance, a forward, posted 30 points with the BU Terriers last season. Originally a sixth-round pick of Edmonton in 2021, he was acquired by New Jersey in a March 5, 2025, trade. He’ll aim to crack the roster alongside his college teammate.

Yegorov, a goaltender, made an immediate impact in the NCAA last season. While he’s unlikely to see NHL minutes this year, the tall netminder projects as an important part of the Devils’ future.

With a talented prospect pool in place, Devils fans should be optimistic about what lies ahead.