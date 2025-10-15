Devils Recall Goalie & Place Forward On IR

The New Jersey Devils have announced that they have recalled goaltender Nico Daws from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Utica Comets.

In addition, the Devils shared that forward Zack MacEwen has been placed on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury.

Daws has appeared in one game this season down in the AHL with the Comets, where he stopped 25 out of 26 shots he faced in a loss. In 34 games this past season with the Comets, Daws posted an 11-20-2 record, a .893 save percentage, and a 3.16 goals-against average.

Daws also played in six games with the Devils last season, where he posted a 3-1-0 record, a 1.60 goals-against average, a .939 save percentage, and one shutout. Now, after getting this latest call-up to the Devils' roster, he will be aiming to impress.

MacEwen, on the other hand, left his Devils debut against the Tampa Bay Lightning early due to his injury. In his lone game with the Devils so far this season, the 6-foot-4 forward recorded one block, one hit, and two shots in 7:12 of ice time.

The Devils acquired MacEwen from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Kurtis MacDermid ahead of the season. In 21 games last season for Ottawa, MacEwen posted two goals, one assist, and 21 penalty minutes.