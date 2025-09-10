Devils Release Prospect Challenge Roster — Without Arseni Gritsyuk

The New Jersey Devils have released their Prospect Challenge roster, featuring many of the rookies who will also participate in training camp.

Forwards: Tag Bertuzzi, Alexander Campbell, Brian Carrabes, Cole Davis, Josh Filmon, Caleb Hadland, Lenni Hämeenaho, Shane Lachance, Nathan Lecompte, Jack Malone, Matras Melovsky, David Rozsíval, Cam Squires, Dylan Wendt.

Defensemen: Mikael Diotte, Seamus Casey, Jimmy Dowd Jr., Ethan Edwards, Jeremy Hanzel, Luke Reid, Jackson van de Leest.

Goaltenders: Tyler Brennan, Trenton Bennett, Jakub Malek.

One name was noticeably absent from the roster: Arseni Gritsyuk.

The Russian forward, who is expected to have a significant impact on the Devils’ lineup, was not included. Why? It appears the Devils feel they don’t need to see him compete against rookies. Instead, Gritsyuk will join the main group when training camp officially opens on September 17th.

Gritsyuk has yet to hit the ice in North America. Drafted 129th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, he has spent the past several years in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), most recently with SKA St. Petersburg.

Last season, he recorded 44 points in 49 games, tallying 17 goals and 27 assists.

At just 24 years old, Gritsyuk is one of the Devils’ most anticipated incoming prospects. This offseason, he made the multi-leg journey from Russia to Newark, preparing to make his NHL debut.

Lining up alongside stars like Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier, Gritsyuk is expected to fit seamlessly into New Jersey’s roster. His scoring touch and high hockey IQ could provide a much-needed boost as the Devils push for a deeper playoff run.

To see him left off the Prospect Challenge roster shows the organization’s confidence in his abilities and NHL readiness.

Gritsyuk will officially take the ice on September 17th, when Devils training camp begins, as he looks to secure his place in the lineup.