Devils Return From Road Trip 1-3-0

The New Jersey Devils return home from a four-game West Coast swing, finishing 1-3-0 but still leading the Metropolitan Division at 9-4-0. ​

They return managing major injuries, recent losses, and a depleted defense, although goaltending remains a point of stability.

Road Trip Recap

October 28 – Devils 4, Avalanche 8: The two teams combined for eight goals in the second period, but the Devils were unable to take the lead and ultimately fell to Colorado.

October 30 – Devils 2, Sharks 5: The Sharks opened with three straight goals. Two power-play tallies from Dawson Mercer gave the Devils some life, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

November 1 – Devils 4, Kings 1: A stellar performance from goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who made 43 saves on 44 shots, and an aggressive offensive effort powered the Devils to a strong win.

November 2 – Devils 1, Ducks 4: Fatigue from back-to-back games took its toll as the Devils struggled to keep pace with Anaheim, resulting in a disappointing loss.

The team was outscored 18-11 over the four games. The final two contests were part of one of 15 back-to-back stretches the Devils face this season.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told NJD.tv that fatigue played a major role in the loss to the Ducks.

“That’s a factor, there’s no question,” Keefe said. “It’s part of the NHL, and that’s what you get at different points in the schedule. You’ve got to try to manage your way through it. I didn’t feel like we were ourselves here today. They certainly felt a lot quicker and even more skilled and talented than us in how they moved the puck and the plays they made.”

This trip included four games in six days.

Injuries Mount

As the Devils return home, the focus shifts from surviving the road trip to managing an ever-growing injury list. A new player has seemingly joined the injured reserve every few games, disrupting depth and forcing frequent lineup adjustments.

Connor Brown has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury. The team has not provided a clear timeline for his return, listing him as day-to-day. Ahead of the Anaheim game, Keefe confirmed that Brown’s status remains unchanged.

Current Devils Injuries:

Connor Brown (undisclosed) — day-to-day

Cody Glass (upper body) — week-to-week

Brett Pesce (upper body) — out indefinitely

Evgenii Dadonov (hand) — out for months

Johnathan Kovacevic (knee) — month-to-month

Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed)

Zack MacEwen (upper body) — week-to-week

These injuries have forced the Devils to shuffle both forward lines and defensive pairings throughout the trip.

Against Anaheim, injuries led to significant lineup changes as players stepped into new roles and the goaltending tandem of Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen split duties.

Lineup vs. Anaheim:

Noesen – Hughes – Bratt

Palat – Hischier – Gritsyuk

Meier – Lammikko – Mercer

Cotter – Glendening – Halonen

Siegenthaler – Hamilton

Dillon – Hughes

Cholowski – Nemec

Markstrom / Allen

Lineup vs. Colorado (Game 1):

Palat – Hischier – Bratt

Meier – Hischier – Mercer

Gritsyuk – Lammikko – Brown

Cotter – Glendening – Noesen

Hughes – Hamilton

Siegenthaler – Nemec

Dillon – Casey

Allen / Markstrom

Before the road trip, the Devils lost defenseman Brett Pesce after he blocked a shot on Sunday.

“He’s going to be out at least a month,” Keefe told NJD.tv. “It’s a significant injury, and we’re going to have to fill in that spot. The D corps has to step up in his absence—he’s such an integral player for us, especially in matchups against top opponents.”

Markstrom Shines

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom was extended midway through the trip, signing a two-year, $12 million deal that secures the Devils’ goalie tandem for the next two seasons.

“I feel like this is the best place to be and the best team I’ve been on,” Markstrom told NHL.com. “I’m super excited to continue this journey and see where we can go. I think it’s far, and I want to be a part of it.”

Markstrom was exceptional against the Kings, stopping 43 of 44 shots to backstop one of the team’s strongest performances of the season.

Who’s Hot

Brian Halonen scored his first career NHL goal in Los Angeles.

Luke Hughes recorded his 100th career point against the Kings, becoming the fastest defenseman in Devils history to reach the milestone (167 games), surpassing Alexei Kasatonov’s 191.

Jacob Markstrom made 43 saves against the Kings.

Jack Hughes leads the team with 10 goals and 16 points.

Dawson Mercer trails closely with 14 points (8 goals), including five goals in the first three games of the trip.

Looking Forward

The Devils return to Newark at 9-4-0, still atop the Metropolitan Division.

They’ll regroup during a four-day break before hosting the Montreal Canadiens on November 6. The Canadiens (9-3-0) currently lead the Atlantic Division, setting up an early-season clash between two division leaders.

With a valuable opportunity to reset, the Devils aim to restore health and tighten their defensive structure. Maintaining their lead in the division will require improved stability and consistency as the schedule continues.

The matchup against Montreal stands as an early test of resilience and a pivotal moment for the Devils to recalibrate and reinforce their playoff ambitions.