Devils Rookie Earns Two Points Early On

The New Jersey Devils have played two games so far this season. They dropped their season opener in a 6-3 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes and won their second game of the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-3, last night.

Devils rookie Arseny Gritsyuk had two very eventful nights. In the first game of the season, Gritsyuk made his NHL debut. In the second game with the team, he earned his first two NHL points in last night’s 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

His two assists proved not only his worth to the team but also marked a big moment as the Devils hit the ice for the 2025-26 season.

After playing all six preseason games, the maximum possible, Gritsyuk led the team in points with five (2G, 3A).

Gritsyuk proved himself in the preseason and showed he was worth the anticipation for his arrival.

After being drafted in 2021, the 24-year-old played several seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League. This season, he decided to leave Russia and head to the NHL, looking to make the roster.

Not only did he make the roster for opening night, but he also took his rookie lap in front of the Hurricanes’ home crowd on Thursday night.

The first game didn’t go as planned. The Devils never once had a lead, but it was still a memorable night for the young rookie.

In preseason, Gritsyuk was lined up in several different spots. For some games, he was alongside Paul Cotter, a duo that proved to be strong.

He also lined up alongside the first liners, Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. That line didn’t make it out of preseason.

In the regular season so far, Gritsyuk has been playing on the fourth line.

The forward lines for Game 1 looked like:

Evgenii Dadonov – Jack Hughes – Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat – Cody Glass – Connor Brown

Paul Cotter – Luke Glendening – Arseny Gritsyuk

After an injury to Dadonov in the first game, the team adjusted the lines for the second game. The offensive lines in Game 2 looked like:

Palat – Hughes – Bratt

Meier – Hischier – Mercer

Gritsyuk – Glass – Brown

Cotter – Glendening – MacEwen

Gritsyuk played a total of 9:52 in his first game. He finished with a -2 rating and no points.

In his second game, he played 13:14 and recorded two assists, finishing with a +1 rating.

The rookie has shared his journey to the United States on Telegram. In a channel he calls “Grit’s Diary,” Gritsyuk shares his thoughts and daily activities with fans.

Ahead of his first game, he shared a photo of himself with the message:

“I didn't get much sleep. 🙃 Well, let's go for the first game!”

However, following the game, he had a less optimistic outlook, posting:

“This is not the debut I expected…”

After last night’s win, Gritsyuk shared a much more positive message:

“Thanks to everyone for their support after the last game, a lot of nice words were said))) Congratulations to all the New Jersey fans on your first win. 💪 More to come 🤝 He hugged everyone and lifted them up. 🔥🔥🔥”

His time in New Jersey is just beginning, and the rookie will have many more chances to prove his value to the team.

The Devils will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road tomorrow to wrap up their season-opening road trip. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. ET.