Devils Rookie Faced Off Against His Former Teammate

New Jersey Devils rookie Arseny Gritsyuk faced off against his former teammate, Matvei Michkov, during the Philadelphia Flyers' 6-3 win over the Devils on Saturday night.

The two young Russians were previously teammates in 2021-22 on the All-Russian team and briefly on SKA St. Petersburg in 2023-24, when Michkov played one game.

The two players were seen in a heated battle, resulting in both players being assessed roughing penalties.

The Devils ultimately lost the game to the Flyers, 6-3. The Devils' offense struggled, allowing three goals in 24 seconds, and was unable to recover from the deficit.

Gritsyuk recorded two penalties and two shots in 13 minutes of ice time.

Michkov had one goal, two penalties, and 15 minutes on the ice.

In the third period, a notable change occurred: Gritsyuk wasn’t on the bench for a stretch. He later returned to the bench, but was absent for a period of time.

After losing star forward Jack Hughes, the rookie has been a key piece to the Devils' offense.

Gritsyuk's grit and skill are vital for the Devils' playoff hopes. With key players sidelined, his presence and ability to generate offense have become even more crucial.

He was present at Monday morning's skate, a good sign for the Devils as they prepare to face off against the Detroit Red Wings tonight.

