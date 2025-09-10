Devils Rumors Swirl Around Hughes Brothers’ Future

The New Jersey Devils’ offseason rumors have centered around the three Hughes brothers for several reasons.

First, the youngest Hughes brother, Luke, has yet to sign a new contract with the Devils. Hughes was expected to have a deal done by now, but with training camp quickly approaching, no agreement has been reached.

Why? Contract negotiations have reportedly been ongoing, but the two sides remain apart. According to NJ.com’s Ryan Novozinsky, the Devils and Hughes are at odds over contract length.

The Devils are said to prefer a three-year or eight-year deal, while Luke is seeking a five-year contract so that he would become a free agent at the same time as his brother and teammate, Jack Hughes.

But Luke’s situation isn’t the only reason the Hughes name continues to swirl around the Devils. The team is also reported to have interest in the third Hughes brother, Quinn.

Quinn currently plays for the Vancouver Canucks and has two years remaining on his contract before he becomes a free agent.

On multiple occasions, reports have surfaced suggesting Quinn would like the chance to play alongside his brothers.

With Jack signed through 2030 and Luke pushing for a similar timeline on his new deal, the most realistic scenario would be for Quinn to join the Devils once his current contract expires.

During the NHL Player Media Tour, Pierre LeBrun asked both Quinn and Jack Hughes about the possibility of playing together in the future. He shared their responses earlier today.

Jack said with a smile:

“This is the headline question, you know? Honestly, I'm not afraid to say it. Yeah, I would love for Quinn to — eventually I’d love to play with him. And whether that's in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point I want to play with Quinn. But yeah, that’s the question going around. They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But yeah, I’d love to play with Quinn at some point.”

While it’s no surprise that Jack wants to play with both of his brothers, the bigger question is where.

With Luke aiming to have his deal end the same year as Jack’s, the Devils could be positioning themselves to make a run at Quinn when his contract expires. The interest is clear; now it’s up to Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald to see if he can bring all three Hughes brothers together in New Jersey.