Devils Sign Veteran Forward To One-Year Deal

The New Jersey Devils have made a move, as they have announced that they have signed forward Luke Glendening to a one-year, $775,000 contract for the 2025-26 season.

Glendening was with the Devils on a professional tryout (PTO) at training camp and stood out during the preseason. Now, because of this, he has earned a contract for the season and should be a nice part of the Devils' bottom six from here.

Glendening spent this past season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he posted four goals, seven points, 58 blocks, and 105 hits. He also once again was successful at the dot, winning 57% of his faceoffs.

In 864 career games over 12 NHL seasons split between the Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, and Lightning, Glendening has recorded 83 goals, 83 assists, 166 points, 784 blocks, and 1,601 hits. It will be interesting to see how he improves upon these career stats this season with the Devils from here.