Devils Star Having Hot Start To Season

New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt had a strong 2024-25 season with the Metropolitan Division club. In 81 games this past season with the Devils, the 5-foot-10 winger scored 21 goals and set new career highs with 67 assists and 88 points. This was after he had 27 goals and 83 points in 82 games with the Devils during the 2023-24, so he has been over a point-per-game player in each of the last two campaigns.

Now, early on during the 2025-26 season, Bratt is once again making a big impact. In his first two games this season with the Devils, the 2016 sixth-round pick has recorded two goals, one assist, and a plus-1 rating. This includes scoring the eventual game-winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Devils' most recent contest on Oct. 12.

Overall, Bratt is doing exactly what the Devils need from him early on this campaign. There is no question that the Devils are a far better team when Bratt is producing offensively, and it is apparent that he is doing just that right now.

It will now be interesting to see how Bratt builds on his hot start to the season from here.