Devils Star Lands Spot On New NHL Top Players List

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes once again had a strong season for the Metropolitan Division club in 2024-25. In 62 games, the 24-year-old forward recorded 27 goals, 43 assists, 70 points, and a plus-12 rating. With this, the 2019 first-round pick was over a point per game player for the fourth season in a row.

Now, due to his latest big season, Hughes has been rewarded. This is because he has made Sportsnet's top 50 players list ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Hughes was given the No. 19 on Sportsnet's list. With this, he ranked ahead of other notable NHL stars like William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs), Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets), Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), and Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators).

When looking at the year Hughes just had and his success over the years, it is not surprising in the slightest that he has been ranked as one of the top players in the NHL right now by Sportsnet. It will be interesting to see what kind of year he puts together for the Devils in 2025-26 from here.