Devils’ Top Line Mix Shows Promise Ahead of 2025–26 Season

The New Jersey Devils are just eleven days away from the start of the 2025–26 season, with the puck set to drop on October 9, 2025, in Carolina against the Hurricanes.

Before the fourth preseason matchup, head coach Sheldon Keefe adjusted the lineup, slotting Arseny Gritsyuk on the top line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt.

Two forwards, Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, are no strangers to playing together. Often referred to as PB and J for their on-ice connection, the pair is focused on improving this season after a first-round exit in last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. Hughes, whose season ended early due to injury, is aiming to stay healthy and lead the team to a deeper playoff run.

The two forwards are expected to play alongside the Devils’ newest prospect, Arseny Gritsyuk, in today’s game, a combination that may offer a glimpse of the team’s future first line. Gritsyuk has already made an impact in the preseason, recording three points in his first three games.

Ahead of the matchup, Gritsyuk shared on Telegram his excitement about skating with Bratt and Hughes:

“Today, I skated in the third line with Hughes and Bratt. Most likely, I will play the next match in this combination. Of course, I’m really looking forward to the game because the guys are really interesting in terms of hockey play.”

Head coach Sheldon Keefe explained the reasoning behind the lineup change:

“[I wanted to] give some different mixes, different looks, play some guys in different positions, and guys with different players. I think it’s important as you go through camp, especially with our new guys—Brown, Dadonov, Gritsyuk, as we mentioned—to give them some different looks and get familiar with different people, to see what it looks like. Inevitably, over the course of a season, you have to mix things up, sometimes just because you feel the need, sometimes due to injuries. So, [we’re] just trying to take a step towards that.”

Gritsyuk could be the missing piece to help the Devils’ top line push deeper into the playoffs.

Keefe further clarified the timing of the decision:

“I’ve had this mapped out for quite a while now, today being a day going into tomorrow’s split squads that we could try some things out.”