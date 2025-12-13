Devils Suffer Another Blow, Lose Key Defenseman To Injury

The New Jersey Devils have another injury to overcome on Saturday afternoon when the club hosts the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center.



Head coach Sheldon Keefe told NJD.TV that defenseman Simon Nemec will not play due to an injury sustained in Friday's practice. The team announced that Calen Addison, 25, has been called up from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL). In 31 games, Nemec has 18 points, including three (one goal, two assists) in his last two contests.

Addison signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on July 1. He has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 21 games with the Comets, the second-most points among defensemen behind Seamus Casey. He will have to wait to make his Devils debut as Keefe confirmed Dennis Cholowski will return to the lineup to play alongside Colton White.

The Devils’ current injury list is as follows: Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Jack Hughes (finger), Brett Pesce (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed), and Zack MacEwen (upper body).

Timo Meier, the team’s leading goal scorer, is not available as he took a personal leave to tend to a family health matter.

The Devils are beginning another back-to-back set as the team hosts the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday in Newark. This season, New Jersey has a record of 3-1-0 in the first game and 1-3-0 in the second game of a back-to-back.

