Devils Training Camp 2025–26: Key Storylines to Watch

The New Jersey Devils open training camp for the 2025–26 season later today.

With puck drop on the new season just weeks away, several players stand out, some entering the organization for the first time, others looking to build on strong campaigns.

Prospect Challenge Standouts

The Devils’ prospects competed in the annual Prospect Challenge in Buffalo, New York, beginning September 10. They finished the tournament with a 2–1 record, showing promise across the roster. A handful of players made a strong impression heading into camp.

Defenseman Seamus Casey played in just one game before sitting out, preserving his energy for the season ahead. The move wasn’t surprising given his NHL experience last year and his impressive showing in camp. Casey is pushing for a full-time roster spot with the Devils this season.

Forwards Tag Bertuzzi and Mikael Diotte both collected three points in the tournament. While cracking the NHL roster may be unlikely, their performances earned them attention heading into camp.

Another player to watch is Shane Lachance, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in March 2025 as part of the three-team deal that sent Trent Frederic out of New Jersey. The 21-year-old defenseman, a sixth-round pick in 2021, spent the past two seasons at Boston University. In Buffalo, he played two games and collected three points. At 6-foot-5 with strong two-way play, Lachance has drawn notice heading into camp.

Lenni Hämeenaho also impressed. The 20-year-old winger, listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, contributed in both of the Devils’ victories. Drafted 58th overall in 2023, Hämeenaho has spent recent seasons playing professionally in Finland. He will hit the ice today aiming to push for NHL minutes.

Three Devils Named to NHL Network’s Top 50

NHL Network released its list of the league’s top 50 players, and three Devils cracked the top 45.

Jesper Bratt ranked 45th, ahead of stars such as Alex Ovechkin and Brady Tkachuk. Bratt, 27, is coming off an 88-point season in 81 games and was also ranked 12th on NHL Network’s list of the league’s top 20 wingers. Drafted 162nd overall in 2016, Bratt is entering the third year of his eight-year, $63 million contract.

Nico Hischier landed at 40th overall. The 26-year-old captain was also recognized as one of the NHL’s top 20 centers. Last season, he scored a career-high 35 goals with 69 points in 75 games, showcasing not just offensive touch but also defensive reliability and leadership.

Jack Hughes ranked 31st after recording 27 goals and 43 assists for 70 points in 62 games during the 2024–25 season. If healthy, the 24-year-old remains the cornerstone of the Devils’ playoff hopes.

Injury Watch: Jonathan Kovacevic

Defenseman Jonathan Kovacevic will not be ready for training camp following season-ending surgery on May 8.

Kovacevic became a key part of New Jersey’s blue line last year, appearing in 81 games and setting career highs with 16 assists and 17 points. Acquired in June 2024 in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick, he signed a five-year, $20 million extension with the Devils in March 2025.

His eventual return is highly anticipated, though his timeline remains uncertain.

Luke Hughes Contract Situation

One notable absence today will be Luke Hughes, who remains unsigned. The restricted free agent was expected to finalize a deal before training camp, but negotiations continue. With less than a month until the season opener, New Jersey still has time, but the clock is ticking.