Devils Training Camp: Key Storylines After Four Days on the Ice

The New Jersey Devils have been on the ice for four days, and as they prepare for their first preseason game today at 1 p.m. against the New York Rangers, several storylines have already emerged from training camp.

While the offseason brought plenty of rumors, general manager Tom Fitzgerald and head coach Sheldon Keefe addressed many of them in a recent press conference, offering clarity and setting expectations for the 2025–26 season.

Arseny Gritsyuk’s Arrival

One of the most anticipated newcomers this season is Russian forward Arseny Gritsyuk. Drafted 129th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Gritsyuk spent the past few years developing in the Kontinental Hockey League before making the jump to North America.

He joined the Devils on Wednesday and quickly made an impression, showcasing his shot and skillset in his first days on the ice. Gritsyuk also passed his medicals, posting his paperwork on his Telegram account to confirm his readiness.

Fitzgerald noted that Gritsyuk was “bigger and thicker than I expected,” while Keefe said he was “impressed by his release in today’s action.” Fans will get their first live look at him this afternoon when the Devils face the Rangers in their preseason opener.

Contract Storylines

The Devils’ biggest storyline this offseason has been the status of restricted free agent Luke Hughes. Expected to sign a long-term deal, Hughes has yet to reach an agreement with the team.

Fitzgerald admitted he was “disappointed” Hughes was not in camp but made it clear there’s no doubt he will re-sign. Despite having “a hair over six million in cap,” Fitzgerald insisted he has a plan to extend Hughes “without trade or LTIR.”

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom is also in contract discussions. Though he has one year remaining on his deal, he will be eligible to hit the market at season’s end. Fitzgerald confirmed that negotiations are underway and that both sides are interested in reaching an extension to keep him in New Jersey.

Early Line Combinations

While nothing is set in stone, some early line combinations have surprised observers.

Evgenii Dadonov has skated alongside Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, a notable top-line opportunity.

Dawson Mercer has been holding a top-six role, signaling the chance to further evolve his responsibilities this season.

The Devils will hit the ice at 1 p.m. today for their first preseason test. With camp only four days old, these storylines are still developing, but the anticipation for the season opener on October 6 continues to build.