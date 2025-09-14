Devils Training Camp Nears as Luke Hughes Contract Talks Stall

The New Jersey Devils are just three days away from the start of the 2025–26 training camp. The rookies reported on September 10, and the remainder of the team will arrive on September 17.

Despite camp being just days away, the Devils have yet to sign restricted free agent Luke Hughes to a new contract. Hughes was expected to sign a long-term deal this offseason.

Drafted fourth overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Hughes has spent three seasons with the Devils, appearing in 155 games and recording 93 points (17 goals, 76 assists). While he contributes offensively, his impact is felt most on the defensive side of the game, one of the key reasons he was in line for a significant extension.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald stated at the beginning of the offseason that re-signing Hughes was his top priority. But after months without progress, NJ.com’s Ryan Novozinsky reported that negotiations had stalled. According to Novozinsky, the dispute centers on contract length: Hughes reportedly prefers a five-year deal, which would allow him to hit free agency the same summer as his brother, Jack. The Devils, however, are believed to be pushing for either a three-year bridge deal or a max-term eight-year contract.

No further updates have been announced since. However, Fitzgerald recently spoke with James Murphy of Rinkside Group about the ongoing negotiations.

“It does weigh on us, and I’m sure it does on Hughes and Pat (Brisson, his agent) too,” Fitzgerald said.

He also addressed the possibility of Hughes holding out of camp:

“At the end of the day, when really the only leverage the player has at this point in their career is holding out, that stinks. I don't think anyone wins, quite honestly, when that happens. So Pat and I are trying hard to get this thing to some common ground.”

The Devils remain hopeful a deal will be reached soon, but Fitzgerald has indicated the team is prepared to begin the season without Hughes if necessary. With camp set to open, time is running out—and New Jersey may be forced to start the year one Hughes brother short.