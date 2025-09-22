Devils Unveil 2025-26 Theme Nights, Giveaways, and New Food at Prudential Center

The New Jersey Devils have announced their 2025-26 season theme nights, new food offerings, and special giveaways. The biggest headline is that this season will mark the final run of the iconic “Jersey” jersey, but there are plenty of other exciting updates for fans at Prudential Center.

New Dining Options

The arena will introduce several new food items this season:

Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese – A triple-cheese melt of American, provolone, and sharp white cheddar layered with house-made cherry pepper bacon jam, pressed on thick-cut Texas toast, and served with Campbell’s creamy tomato bisque.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich – Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with white cheddar, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.

Pulled Pork Nachos – Tortilla chips smothered in cheese sauce, topped with pulled pork, salsa, onions, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro.

Garlic Knots – Soft, pillowy knots brushed with garlicky olive oil and served with house-made marinara.

Rice Crispy Treats – Chocolate-covered crispy rice topped with a choice of M&M’s, Oreos, pretzels, or sprinkles.

Returning fan favorites will also be offered at reduced prices, including hot dogs or fries starting at $4.99, and pizza or burger-and-fries combos for $9.99.

Dana Seiden, Senior Vice President of Business Operations for the Devils and Prudential Center, explained the updates:

“Our goal is to raise our food and beverage game every season, and our fans’ input was essential in shaping what’s new this year. From new Jersey-themed offerings, upgraded kids’ meals, healthy options, and enhanced fan favorites, we’re making sure there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy on gameday.”

Theme Nights & Giveaways

The Devils also unveiled a robust schedule of theme nights, cultural celebrations, and community initiatives. Highlights include:

Oct. 16, 2025 – Home Opener presented by Citizens (vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.) – All fans receive a rally towel courtesy of Citizens. Pre-game activities include BMW Red Carpet Arrivals, Fan Fest, and appearances by Devils alumni.

Nov. 10, 2025 – Military Appreciation Night presented by Prudential (vs. NY Islanders, 7:00 p.m.) – First 9,000 fans receive a camo baseball hat.

Nov. 29, 2025 – Hockey Fights Cancer Night (vs. Philadelphia, 7:00 p.m.) – Fans receive a Hockey Fights Cancer placard for a special in-game moment.

Dec. 13, 2025 – Devils Youth Foundation Day (vs. Anaheim, 12:30 p.m.) – Youth-driven programming, community recognition, and exclusive player bag auctions.

Jan. 3, 2026 – Mascot Madness (vs. Utah, 3:00 p.m.) – Featuring mascots from across the NHL; first 9,000 fans receive an NJ Devil Lunch Box courtesy of MSG Networks.

Feb. 25, 2026 – Devils Down The Shore (vs. Buffalo, 7:00 p.m.) – A summer-themed night in the middle of winter, with the first 9,000 fans receiving a Jack in the Box giveaway.

Mar. 7–8, 2026 – Youth Hockey Weekend presented by RWJBarnabas Health – Featuring the Dr. John J. McMullen Service Award presentation and a Brett Pesce bobblehead giveaway (March 8).

Mar. 29, 2026 – Star Wars Night (vs. Chicago, 7:00 p.m.) – Star Wars-themed activations and character appearances throughout the arena.

Apr. 12, 2026 – Jersey Appreciation Night (vs. Ottawa, 7:00 p.m.) – The final home game of the season features in-game prizes, “Jerseys Off Our Backs,” and a commemorative Jersey Shirsey for the first 9,000 fans.

The Devils will also spotlight community and cultural groups throughout the year, including Pride Night (Oct. 22), People with Disabilities Night (Dec. 1), Filipino Heritage (Dec. 3), Jewish Community (Dec. 11), Ukrainian Heritage (Dec. 21), Faith & Family (Jan. 14), Italian Heritage (Jan. 27), Swiss Heritage (Jan. 29), ASL Night (Feb. 3), Black History Month (Feb. 5), Irish Heritage (Mar. 4), Portuguese Heritage (Mar. 12), Polish Heritage (Mar. 14), Women in Sports (Mar. 16), and Autism Acceptance (Apr. 9).

Jillian Frechette, Chief Marketing Officer for the Devils and Prudential Center, summed up the approach:

“We take great pride in weaving our bold, Made in Jersey spirit in every theme night, giveaway, and community and cultural celebration this upcoming season. These nights are more than just hockey—they’re a celebration of the rich diversity of New Jersey and what connects our fans to the game. As we say goodbye to our Jersey jersey, we’re engaging fans with special merch and activations to commemorate its final season.”

The Devils’ season opens on the road on October 6, 2025, but fans can look forward to much more than hockey when the team returns to Prudential Center, between new food, special giveaways, and unique theme nights, there will be something for everyone this season.