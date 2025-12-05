Devils vs. Golden Knights Trade Revisited

The New Jersey Devils face the Vegas Golden Knights tonight, marking a reunion for winger Paul Cotter. Cotter was traded to the Devils in June 2024 from the Golden Knights. His fit with the Devils and the impact of the trade on both teams merit analysis.

On June 29, 2024, Cotter and a 2025 third-round pick moved from Vegas to New Jersey in exchange for Alexander Holtz and Akira Schmid.

Cotter was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Golden Knights.

He played three seasons with the team, recording 138 games, 22 goals, and 23 assists.

With the Devils, Cotter has played 106 games, totaling 18 goals and 10 assists.

Last season, Cotter blended in well with the Devils team. He scored a career-high 16 goals and recorded 22 points in 79 games. He also threw a career-high 245 hits, which is now a Devils franchise record.

This season, Cotter struggled early on, but so has the entire Devils lineup. The team has lost three straight games, and according to head coach Sheldon Keefe, they “were essentially lifeless” in Wednesday’s loss.

For the Golden Knights, Holtz hasn’t panned out the way the team had hoped. This season, in eight games, he has recorded zero points. Last season in 53 games, he recorded 12 points–not quite what the Golden Knights were expecting from the 23-year-old left winger.

Schmid, on the other hand, has performed well this season. Although he played only 5 games last season, he has already started 15 this season.

The goaltender has a .896 save percentage and a 9-2 record.

Entering tonight's matchup, the Golden Knights are 12-6-8 with 32 points. The Devils are 16-10-1 with 33 points. Both teams are closely matched in points.

The trade benefited both sides, as Cotter has found a fit with the Devils and Schmid with the Golden Knights.

The puck will drop at 7 PM tonight as both teams look to add another win to their record.

