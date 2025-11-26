Devils' Will Be Without Veteran For "Period Of Time'

The hits keep coming for New Jersey Devils forward Evgenii Dadonov.

After suffering a hand injury 9:32 into his Devils debut on Oct. 9 against the Carolina Hurricanes, the 36-year-old missed the following 17 games.

He returned to the lineup on Nov. 18 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was a welcome and unexpected return, with head coach Sheldon Keefe saying that Dadonov made significant progress in his recovery.

The versatile winger played three complete games before suffering another injury in the team's 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 24. He subsequently missed the team's practice on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Keefe shared the following update on his veteran.

"He is going to miss some time," he said. "He won't be available for a period of time. We don't have an update for you. We will get some further results today, and we will have a better picture later on."

At Tuesday's practice, Juho Lammikko skated with Cody Glass and Connor Brown. With the Devils traveling to Buffalo, New York, on Thursday, a call-up from their American Hockey League affiliate, Utica Comets, is expected.

