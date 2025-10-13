Don La Greca Makes His Devils Debut

New Jersey Devils’ newest play-by-play announcer, Don La Greca, made his MSG debut on Saturday night.

The broadcaster grew up a Devils fan and is now the voice of the team, a lifelong dream come true.

On July 8, 2025, at 57 years old, Don La Greca was announced as the new play-by-play announcer for the New Jersey Devils on MSG.

After years of serving as co-host of the Don, Hahn & Rosenberg podcast, hosting the New York Rangers’ pregame and postgame radio shows since the 2005–06 season, and working as the Rangers’ backup radio play-by-play voice, La Greca is finally living his childhood dream.

When he was introduced as the new voice of the Devils, La Greca told NHL.com, “Being the Devils' broadcaster is exciting just because that’s the team I grew up following,” he said. “But also, to be part of a team. You are part of the team. You're not on the outside covering it.”

From the Stands to the Booth: Don La Greca’s Lands Dream Job, Decades in the Making

At 21 years old, Don La Greca, a member of the Devils fan club, had the chance to participate in the team’s “Dinner with a Devil” event. He was scheduled to dine with Jim Korn, who played for the Devils from 1987 to 1990.

La Greca called his first Devils game last night, and once the butterflies were gone, his enthusiastic, high-energy style impressed viewers tuning in.

Alongside Ken Daneyko, the two broadcasters delivered the highlights of the Devils’ 5–3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ahead of the game, La Greca shared his excitement about joining the organization:

“It's a dream come true for me,” La Greca said.

He also posted on X:

“On my way to Tampa for my 1st regular season game as the TV voice of the NJ Devils. Still hasn’t sunk in.” @DonLaGreca

His passion especially shone through during the power plays; his energy was contagious, and his excitement added an extra spark to the broadcast.

While there are still a few small adjustments to be made, there’s no doubt the Devils have found the right person for their broadcast booth this season.

From lifelong fan to the voice of the team, Don La Greca is settling into his new role and living out his dream.