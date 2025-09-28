Ducks Sign McTavish to Six-Year Deal as Devils’ Hughes Remains Unsigned

According to Elliotte Friedman, Mason McTavish and the Anaheim Ducks are closing in on a six-year extension worth $7 million AAV.

McTavish had not participated in training camp while waiting on a new deal. As one of the Ducks’ cornerstone young players, it was critical that Anaheim got the contract finalized before the season began.

Sound familiar, Devils fans?

McTavish just completed his three-year entry-level contract. Last season, he led the Ducks with 22 goals and finished second on the team with 52 points in 76 games, trailing only Troy Terry.

In 229 NHL appearances, the 22-year-old has recorded 60 goals and 80 assists for 140 points. Fans were understandably concerned about him missing the start of the year, as he has been a central figure in Anaheim’s rebuild—one that has kept them out of the playoffs for eight straight seasons.

So why does this matter to the New Jersey Devils?

Because they find themselves in a similar standoff with restricted free agent Luke Hughes.

Hughes was expected to sign a new deal after the July 4th holiday weekend, but with just nine days before the season begins, no agreement has been reached.

Anaheim was in the same position with McTavish, but resolved it today. McTavish is back in the lineup ahead of opening night, and the Ducks still have over $13.5 million in projected cap space for 2025–26.

Reports suggest the delay in Anaheim came down to contract length: the Ducks wanted a long-term deal, while McTavish preferred a bridge. The two sides found middle ground.

Now, Hughes is the lone high-profile RFA still without a deal.

So what are the Devils waiting for?

Some reports indicate the disagreement is over term, while others point to salary. Either way, New Jersey can’t afford to drag this out much longer. They’ve filled Hughes’ spot in camp with Ethan Edwards, but no matter how well Edwards performs, he’s not a permanent solution.

If the Ducks were able to lock in their franchise forward, the Devils have no excuse not to put their full focus on signing Luke Hughes. Time is running out, and the season is fast approaching.