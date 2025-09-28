ESPN Projects Eight Devils to Reach 40+ Points in 2025–26

According to ESPN, the New Jersey Devils have eight players projected to notch 40+ points this season.

The group includes Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Luke Hughes, Dougie Hamilton, Evgenii Dadonov, and Stefan Noesen.

Last season, seven Devils reached the 40-point mark, featuring a similar core. Jesper Bratt led with 88 points, followed by Jack Hughes (70), Nico Hischier (69), Timo Meier (53), Luke Hughes (44), Stefan Noesen (41), and Dougie Hamilton (40).

Notably, the Devils had two defensemen, Hamilton and Hughes, who crossed the 40-point threshold last year and are projected to repeat the feat.

Here’s ESPN’s breakdown of each player’s point projection for the 2025–26 season:

Jesper Bratt — 86 points

Bratt is projected for 86 points, slightly down from his career-high 88 last year. The 27-year-old winger is entering his ninth season with the Devils. A 2016 sixth-round pick, Bratt has recorded 40+ points in each of the last four seasons.

Jack Hughes — 83 points

Hughes is projected for 83 points, a 13-point jump from last season when injuries limited him to 70. Despite multiple setbacks, the 2019 first-overall pick has posted 50+ points in four of his six NHL seasons, including a career-high 99 in 2022–23. If healthy, he could approach that mark again.

Nico Hischier — 71 points

Captain Nico Hischier is projected for 71 points, three more than last year. At 26, he has recorded 40+ points in every Devils season where he’s played 60 or more games. The 2017 No. 1 overall pick continues to be a steady, two-way force.

Timo Meier — 55 points

Meier is projected for 55 points, up slightly from 53 last season. The 28-year-old winger has tallied 50+ points in each of the last two seasons and four additional 40+ point campaigns since being drafted by San Jose in 2015.

Luke Hughes — 51 points

Hughes is expected to post 51 points after a strong 44-point rookie year. At 22, the 2021 first-rounder is a key contributor on both ends of the ice. His contract situation remains unresolved midway through training camp, but once signed, he should comfortably hit the 40-point mark, even if a late start delays his full-season impact.

Dougie Hamilton — 48 points

The veteran blueliner is projected for 48 points, eight more than last season. Hamilton, now 32, has topped 40 points in eight seasons, including a career-best 74 in 2022–23. Entering his 14th NHL campaign, he remains a top offensive defenseman.

Evgenii Dadonov — 44 points

Signed this summer, Dadonov is projected for 44 points. The 36-year-old veteran, now in his 16th NHL season, has five prior 40+ point campaigns, including a 40-point year with Dallas in 2024–25. Skating alongside Jack Hughes in training camp, he’s positioned for another productive season.

Stefan Noesen — 42 points

Noesen is expected to produce 42 points, one more than last year. The 32-year-old winger has played for six teams across 11 seasons, but only cracked 40 points once—last season with 41. If projections hold, he’ll match that milestone again.

While these are just projections, they highlight the Devils’ offensive depth. If even close to accurate, New Jersey will have no shortage of firepower as the team pushes for playoff success in this new era of Devils hockey.