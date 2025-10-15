Ex-Devils Defenseman Out For 5 Months

While speaking to reporters, including DLLS Sports' Sean Shapiro, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice shared that former New Jersey Devils defenseman Dmitry Kulikov will be out for five months after undergoing surgery.

With this news, Kulikov is not expected to be back in the lineup for the Panthers until at least the middle of March. Due to this, the veteran defenseman is set to miss a significant portion of the 2025-26 season for the Panthers.

Kulikov left the Panthers' Oct. 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers early due to his injury. In two games so far this season, the former Devils defenseman has recorded zero points, one hit, and a minus-1 rating.

Kulikov played in 38 games for the Devils during the 2020-21 season, where he recorded two assists, 26 penalty minutes, 39 blocks, 72 hits, and a minus-4 rating. His time with the Devils ended when he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers at the 2021 NHL trade deadline.