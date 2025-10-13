Ex-Devils Defenseman Signs PTO With New Team

The Columbus Blue Jackets' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, have announced that they have signed former New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith to a professional tryout (PTO).

Smith had a PTO with the Blue Jackets during training camp this year, but it did not result in him landing a contract for the season. Yet, he now has another opportunity to impress after landing this PTO with the Monsters.

Smith spent this past season with the Dallas Stars, where he recorded one goal, six points, 33 penalty minutes, and 41 hits in 32 games. This was after he recorded five goals, 10 assists, 15 points, 61 penalty minutes, 101 blocks, and 117 hits in 63 games with the Devils during the 2023-24 season.

In 123 games over two seasons as a member of the Devils, Smith recorded five goals, 20 points, 124 penalty minutes, 177 blocks, and 219 hits.